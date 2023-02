Tatar scored twice in the Devils' 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Tatar's two goals were netted in the second period within the span of 3:19. He's up to 12 goals and 30 points in 52 contests this season. Tatar also registered an assist in New Jersey's 3-1 win against Seattle on Thursday, but before that the 32-year-old was on a seven-game scoring drought from Jan. 16-Feb. 6.