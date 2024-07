Tatar signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract with New Jersey on Tuesday.

Tatar accounted for nine goals, 24 points and 72 shots on net in 70 regular-season contests between Seattle and Colorado in 2023-24. He played for the Devils for two campaigns before signing with the Avalanche, which includes a 20-goal and 48-point showing over 82 regular-season outings in 2022-23. However, he is unlikely to reach those marks in 2024-25 as a depth forward for New Jersey.