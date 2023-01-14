Tatar logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Tatar continues to enjoy a strong run of offense with two goals and eight helpers over his last 10 contests. He helped out on Jack Hughes' first-period marker, which stood as the game-winner and also accounted for Tatar's first power-play point of the season. Tatar is up to nine tallies, 17 helpers, 83 shots on net, 37 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-25 rating through 42 contests. He was limited to 30 points in each of the last two campaigns, but he's on pace to do significantly better this season.