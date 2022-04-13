Tatar scored a goal on two shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Tatar restored the Devils' lead with his tally at 19:14 of the second period, just 38 seconds after Nick Schmaltz had tied the game. It's been a good run lately for Tatar, who has three goals and an assist in his last five outings. The streaky winger is up to 15 tallies, 30 points, 128 shots, 69 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-16 rating in 70 appearances.