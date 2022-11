Tatar registered two assists in a 3-2 win against Calgary on Tuesday.

Tatar has a goal and eight points in 13 games this season. That's despite being held off the scoresheet in his first five contests of 2022-23. He was somewhat streaky last season with some long cold spells before ultimately finishing with 15 goals and 30 points in 76 contests. It wouldn't be surprising if he performs similarly this season, especially given that he's averaging less than 15 minutes per game.