Tatar scored a goal on his only shot in Monday's 4-0 win over the Rangers in Game 7.

Tatar extended the Devils' lead to 2-0 late in the second period, one-timing a net-front feed from John Marino. Tatar had been held without a point in the series until Game 7 despite playing with Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt on New Jersey's top line. The 32-year-old Tatar will look to keep his momentum going into the Devils' second-round series against the Hurricanes.