Tatar (undisclosed) skated with Yegor Sharangovich and Jack Hughes during Friday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Tatar missed Montreal's last 17 games, including the playoffs, last season, but his presence on the ice Friday all but confirms he's no longer dealing with that injury. The 30-year-old winger picked up 10 goals and 30 points in 50 regular-season contests with the Canadiens in 2020-21 and should be able to produce 20-plus goals and 55-plus points with relative ease if he's able to stay healthy during the upcoming campaign.