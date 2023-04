Tatar tallied two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over Buffalo.

Tatar picked up an assist on Jonas Siegenthaler's tally in the second period before scoring twice in the final frame. The 32-year-old Tatar has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last six contests. He now has 20 goals, the sixth time in his career he's reached that mark, and 47 points through 81 games this season.