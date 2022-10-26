Tatar earned an assist during the 6-2 victory over the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Tatar used his speed and determination to get back at the team that made him a second-round draft pick in 2009. Tatar hustled into the Red Wings' zone Tuesday, outbattled goalie Alex Nedeljkovic for the puck, and passed to an open Nico Hischier. His third-period marker restored the Devils' three-goal cushion. Despite getting at least 11:56 of ice time, Tatar was held off the scoresheet during the Devils' opening five games. He now has a goal and a helper in back-to-back outings. The third-line right winger is stepping up with the Devils playing with just 11 forwards.