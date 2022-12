Tatar scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Bruins on Friday.

Tatar scored on a rebound from the bottom of the left face-off circle at 11:01 of the third period. He has a goal in each of his last two games (two goal, one assist). Tatar has 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 34 games this season, but will see his first-line gig end when Ondrej Palat (groin) returns early in 2023.