Vilen was demoted to AHL Utica by the Devils on Friday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Filip Engaras, T.J. Friedmann, Joseph Gambardella, Timur Ibragimov, Xavier Parent, Ryan Schmelzer, Colin Felix, Will MacKinnon, Robbie Russo and Tyler Brennan were also reassigned to Utica. Vilen played in one playoff game for Utica last season, after he played a full season for the Pelicans of the Finland's Liiga.