Vilen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on Thursday.

New Jersey selected Vilen in the fifth round of the 2021 Entry Draft. The 19-year-old defender spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Pelicans of Finland's Liiga, picking up six helpers and a plus-5 rating through 50 appearances. Vilen's expected to return to the Pelicans for the start of the 2022-23 season, but he could make the transition to the AHL once the Liiga campaign comes to an end.