Zajac put home his 13th goal of the season in a 5-2 loss to Chicago on Thursday.

The veteran is up to 32 points in 55 games, with Zajac's most recent goal coming while his team enjoyed a one-skater advantage. He'd gone six games without a point prior to scoring Thursday night, though it is worth noting that if the season ended today, Zajac's shooting percentage of 14.6 would represent a career high.