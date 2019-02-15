Devils' Travis Zajac: Adds power-play goal in loss
Zajac put home his 13th goal of the season in a 5-2 loss to Chicago on Thursday.
The veteran is up to 32 points in 55 games, with Zajac's most recent goal coming while his team enjoyed a one-skater advantage. He'd gone six games without a point prior to scoring Thursday night, though it is worth noting that if the season ended today, Zajac's shooting percentage of 14.6 would represent a career high.
