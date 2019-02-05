Devils' Travis Zajac: Back in action
Zajac (undisclosed) will draw into Tuesday's lineup against the Kings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Zajac was previously listed as a game-time decision, but it's already been determined that he will return to the lineup as a second-liner centering burgeoning skaters Miles Wood and Blake Coleman. The Devils eked out a 3-2 road win over the Canadiens without Zajac on Saturday, but the team will be even stronger now that the heady veteran is back in tow.
