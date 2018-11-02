Zajac registered two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Thursday's 4-3 road loss to the Red Wings.

One more assist and Zajac will have 300 for his career. While New Jersey has some exciting young players on board -- Nico Hischier and Will Butcher are the first to come to mind -- don't sleep on the 33-year-old center in Zajac, as he's a dependable top-six contributor responsible for directing the No. 2 power-play unit.