Devils' Travis Zajac: Bags two apples
Zajac registered two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Thursday's 4-3 road loss to the Red Wings.
One more assist and Zajac will have 300 for his career. While New Jersey has some exciting young players on board -- Nico Hischier and Will Butcher are the first to come to mind -- don't sleep on the 33-year-old center in Zajac, as he's a dependable top-six contributor responsible for directing the No. 2 power-play unit.
