Devils' Travis Zajac: Buries shorthanded goal
Zajac scored while penalty killing in a 9-4 loss to the Flames on Tuesday.
Zajac's tally gave the Devils a 4-3 lead, but it didn't hold up against a six-goal onslaught in the third period from the Flames. Zajac is up to 40 points (16 goals, 24 helpers) in 68 games this season, the eighth time the center has hit that plateau. If fantasy owners can stomach his minus-18 rating, he's one of a few Devils worth rostering in most formats.
