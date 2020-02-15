Zajac managed an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Zajac set up Mirco Mueller for a goal in the first period. The 34-year-old center has just two assists in his last 10 games, and he's now at 21 points and 57 shots through 57 contests overall. Zajac's in a top-six role more out of seniority than anything else -- his production doesn't match his deployment.