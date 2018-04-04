Devils' Travis Zajac: Collects two points Tuesday
Zajac scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
The veteran has settled into a secondary role for the majority of the season, and with 12 goals and 14 assists through 62 games, he hasn't provided fantasy value in most settings. However, Zajac has been promoted to the No. 1 power-play unit of late, so he could be a worth a flier in daily contests.
