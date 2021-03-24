Zajac tallied a goal and two assists with a pair of shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Zajac scored the eventual game-winner with a tap-in on top of the crease that gave the Devils a 4-1 lead with 24 seconds left in the middle frame. He had also assisted on Yegor Sharangovich's tally 10 minutes earlier. Zajac had been a non-factor offensively stretching all the way back to the start of 2019-20, but he's come alive as of late with 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his last nine contests. The 35-year-old now has four goals and 10 assists in 26 games for the season.