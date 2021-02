Zajac (not injury related) could return to the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Sabres, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Zajac has gotten a few days of practice under his belt since being activated off the COVID-19 protocols list Wednesday and appears to be on the verge of rejoining the lineup. The 35-year-old forward potted two goals through the first seven games of the campaign before missing time due to the league's virus protocols.