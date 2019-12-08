Devils' Travis Zajac: Deposits fourth goal
Zajac netted a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.
Zajac's tally capped a flurry of four goals in 3:13 between the two teams early in the first period. It was his first appearance on the scoresheet in the last five games. Zajac has just 10 points in 29 contests this season. He's posted 40-plus points in four of the last six campaigns, but he'll need to go on a tear to get anywhere near that mark in 2019-20.
