Zajac (undisclosed) missed practice Friday and will not travel to Montreal for Saturday's matinee against the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Zajac picked up 21:04 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers, but he actually missed some shifts after taking a stick to his shins in the first period of that game. Losing Zajac for any amount of time really hurts a Devils club that relies on him so heavily in special teams situations. He'll be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's home game against the Kings.