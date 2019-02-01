Devils' Travis Zajac: Effectively ruled out Saturday
Zajac (undisclosed) missed practice Friday and will not travel to Montreal for Saturday's matinee against the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Zajac picked up 21:04 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers, but he actually missed some shifts after taking a stick to his shins in the first period of that game. Losing Zajac for any amount of time really hurts a Devils club that relies on him so heavily in special teams situations. He'll be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's home game against the Kings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...