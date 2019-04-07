Devils' Travis Zajac: Ends season on high note
Zajac potted the power-play overtime winner in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Florida. He finishes the season with 19 goals and 46 points in 80 games.
Zajac hasn't eclipsed 50 points since scoring a career-high 67 back in 2009-10, but he's finished in the 42-48 range four times in the past six seasons. He's still locked in for two more years at a $5.75 million AAV, so the Devils will hope that age doesn't start to take effect on the veteran pivot, who will be 34 years old by the time the puck drops on the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...