Zajac potted the power-play overtime winner in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Florida. He finishes the season with 19 goals and 46 points in 80 games.

Zajac hasn't eclipsed 50 points since scoring a career-high 67 back in 2009-10, but he's finished in the 42-48 range four times in the past six seasons. He's still locked in for two more years at a $5.75 million AAV, so the Devils will hope that age doesn't start to take effect on the veteran pivot, who will be 34 years old by the time the puck drops on the 2019-20 campaign.