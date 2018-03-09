Play

Zajac left Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets in the second period with an apparent injury and did not return, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Zajac sustained his injury when he took a big hit from Winnipeg's Andrew Copp. The specific nature of his malady remains unknown, but the Devils should provide an update on his status ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Predators.

