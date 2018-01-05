Zajac exited Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Stars in the third period after being hit in the head by a slap shot from teammate Kyle Palmieri, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Per Devils beat reporter Amanda Stein, no update on Zajac's status was made available following Thursday's contest, so the specific nature and severity of his injury remain unclear. The veteran forward pivot has struggled this season, notching just one goal and four points in 22 games, but he's held onto a spot in New Jersey's top six and first power-play unit. The Devils should release an update on his condition ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Islanders.