Devils' Travis Zajac: Exits with apparent injury
Zajac exited Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Stars in the third period after being hit in the head by a slap shot from teammate Kyle Palmieri, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Per Devils beat reporter Amanda Stein, no update on Zajac's status was made available following Thursday's contest, so the specific nature and severity of his injury remain unclear. The veteran forward pivot has struggled this season, notching just one goal and four points in 22 games, but he's held onto a spot in New Jersey's top six and first power-play unit. The Devils should release an update on his condition ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Islanders.
More News
-
Devils' Travis Zajac: Flaunts offensive skills in 800th career game•
-
Devils' Travis Zajac: Lights lamp Tuesday•
-
Devils' Travis Zajac: Set for season debut•
-
Devils' Travis Zajac: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Devils' Travis Zajac: Gets green light to start practicing•
-
Devils' Travis Zajac: On ice Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...