Devils' Travis Zajac: Expected to play Thursday
Zajac (lower body) is slated to return to the lineup against the Predators on Thursday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Zajac will get back into action after just one game on the sidelines. Prior to getting hurt, the center notched points in back-to-back games. The Winnipeg native figures to slot into a third-line center role, in addition to reclaiming his spot on the power play where he is averaging 4:04 of ice time.
