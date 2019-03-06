Devils' Travis Zajac: Finds net in loss
Zajac scored one goal on three shots over 21:30 of ice time in Tuesday's 1-2 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
Zajac scored the game-tying goal off a beautiful feed from Blake Coleman. Thanks to Coleman's shot fake, Zajac had a wide open net to hammer the puck into. The goal was the Manitoba native's 15th of the season through 65 games. In addition, Zajac was on the ice for 2:02 of power-play time, bringing his average to 2:32 of power-play ice time per game.
