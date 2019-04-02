Zajac scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Monday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

It's his first goal in nine games, and first multi-point performance since mid-February. Zajac has been his usual self offensively this season, racking up 18 goals and 45 points through 78 games, but his dreadful minus-23 rating is by far a career worst -- he totaled a minus-21 over his previous seven seasons combined.