Zajac (undisclosed) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and "appears good to go" ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Islanders, Devils beat reporter Amanda Stein reports.

Zajac will skate in his usual role on the Devils' second line and first power-play unit Sunday. However, the veteran pivot has only notched three goals and five points in 23 games this campaign, so he's not a viable option in the vast majority of season-long fantasy formats.