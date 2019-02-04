Zajac (undisclosed) could suit up Tuesday against the Kings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Zajac skated Monday but is no sure thing to face Los Angeles. The 33-year-old, back on Jan. 28, tallied four points in a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh, and for the season, has 31 points in 49 games. More information on his status should come prior to puck drop Tuesday.