Devils' Travis Zajac: Garners two assists in win
Zajac tallied a pair of helpers -- including a power-play assist -- in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.
Zajac's first assist came on Kyle Palmieri's opening goal less than five minutes into the game. The 33-year-old added his second assist of the evening on Brian Boyle's power-play equalizer late in the second period. Zajac remains a big part of the Devils attack, logging just under 19 minutes of ice time per game, but it's his power-play usage specifically that really boosts his fantasy value. He finished Wednesday's contest having logged 4:12 of ice time with the man advantage, and for the season is averaging 2:13.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...