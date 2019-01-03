Zajac tallied a pair of helpers -- including a power-play assist -- in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Zajac's first assist came on Kyle Palmieri's opening goal less than five minutes into the game. The 33-year-old added his second assist of the evening on Brian Boyle's power-play equalizer late in the second period. Zajac remains a big part of the Devils attack, logging just under 19 minutes of ice time per game, but it's his power-play usage specifically that really boosts his fantasy value. He finished Wednesday's contest having logged 4:12 of ice time with the man advantage, and for the season is averaging 2:13.