Devils' Travis Zajac: Gets green light to start practicing
Zajac (pectoral) has received medical clearance to resume practice, Deb Placey of MSG Networks reports.
It sounds like Zajac is progressing well, but he still has a ways to go in his rehab, including the need to prove that he can withstand contact in such practices. The veteran leads by example and he'll certainly be welcomed with open arms upon his projected return in mid-December, but it's worth noting that the Devils have managed to stay atop the Metropolitan Division standings with 20 points in 15 games. This is in spite of Zajac having yet to make his season debut.
