Zajac opened the scoring for the Devils in their 5-1 home win over the Kings on Tuesday.

Playing in his 12th year for the Devils, Zajac went scoreless in nine straight games after returning from a pectoral injury, but he's starting to heat up with two goals in the last four. We figure that the Canadian pivot will gradually see increased ice time as the season wears on; currently, he's averaging 16:33 with 1:08 on the power play and 1:45 shorthanded. Especially since he shows up in both special teams situations, fantasy owners should consider buying low on Zajac in fantasy games.