Zajac scored two goals in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

He potted the Devils' first and last goals of the afternoon, giving Zajac his first multi-goal performance of the season, but it wasn't quite enough. The 35-year-old has been seeing top-six minutes but it hasn't translated into a dramatic boost in his production, as he has a fairly modest seven goals and 17 points through 32 games.