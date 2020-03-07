Zajac picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Zajac's helper was just his second points in the last five games. The 34-year-old center has dropped off this season with 23 points in 67 appearances. He still has modest physicality (56 hits, 28 PIM), but he is nearly guaranteed to fall short of 40 points despite avoiding injuries throughout the year.