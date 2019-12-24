Devils' Travis Zajac: Notches pair of points
Zajac scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist, four hits and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Both of Zajac's contributions on the scoresheet came in the second period. He set up Damon Severson's tally before scoring a shorthanded goal of his own with Sami Vatanen serving a holding minor. Zajac is now at 12 points, 36 shots on goal and 42 hits through 36 contests. He's reached 40 points in three of the last four seasons, but the 34-year-old would need a big second half of the season to get to that level in 2019-20.
