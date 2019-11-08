Devils' Travis Zajac: Offense has dried up
Zajac contributed one hit as his only meaningful statistic in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Calgary, stretching his point drought to seven games.
Zajac is being deployed in a more defensive role -- he led all Devils forwards with 5:54 of penalty-kill time among his 15:26 overall. This shift in usage can likely be traced back to a natural erosion of Zajac's skills at age 34 -- he has just four points and eight shots through 14 games.
