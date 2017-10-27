Devils' Travis Zajac: On ice Friday
Zajac (pectoral) joined his teammates on the ice Friday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
According to coach John Hynes, Zajac hitting the ice was "more mental" rather than a "huge step in recovery process." The news seems to indicate the initial time line of a mid-December return seems to still be accurate. With the veteran in the lineup, Nico Hischier has been pressed into action on the top line, a role he will likely continue to fill for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...