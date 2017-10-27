Zajac (pectoral) joined his teammates on the ice Friday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

According to coach John Hynes, Zajac hitting the ice was "more mental" rather than a "huge step in recovery process." The news seems to indicate the initial time line of a mid-December return seems to still be accurate. With the veteran in the lineup, Nico Hischier has been pressed into action on the top line, a role he will likely continue to fill for the foreseeable future.