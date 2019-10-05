Devils' Travis Zajac: Opens with oodles of PP time
Zajac dished out an assist in 19:02 of ice time in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.
Zajac surprisingly tied for the team lead with 2:50 of power-play time, but New Jersey failed to connect with the man advantage. The role on the top extra-man unit is a boon to Zajac's value, though he's still a middling fantasy commodity at best considering he's 34 years old and hasn't hit the 50-point mark since 2009-10. Where Zajac's fantasy relevance lies is as an obstacle to a top-six role for rookie first overall pick Jack Hughes.
