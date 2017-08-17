Zajac underwent surgery on a torn pectoral muscle and will miss the next 4-to-6 months.

Zajac played in 80 contests last season and was inline to challenge for a third straight 40-plus point campaign. Instead the center will be out until mid-December -- at the earliest. With the 32-year-old sidelined, Pavel Zacha will likely slot in as the first-line center and rookie Nico Hischier could be forced into a top-six role right out of the gate.