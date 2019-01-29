Zajac scored a goal and added three assists in Monday's win over the Penguins.

Zajac posted his best outing of the season Jan. 14 versus the Blackhawks by racking up three points, but he went pointless in three games afterwards. The minor slump was worth it, as Zajac recorded his first four-point outing since January 2016 by opening scoring with a wrist shot and adding a helper in each period. Zajac now has 12 goals and 31 points in 48 games.