Zajac's point drought reached eight games after he was held off the scoresheet in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Zajac finished with an even rating in this game, but he still sports an ugly minus-6 mark over the eight-game scoreless stretch. The 32-year-old pivot's fantasy value is practically nonexistent at this point, as he has just seven points and 37 shots in 32 games.