Devils' Travis Zajac: Pointless in return
Zajac logged 20:01 of ice time Thursday failing to record a point in a 4-3 loss to the Predators.
Zajac didn't do much in his return to the lineup, failing to even record a shot on goal. He did manage to dish out a hit and block a shot which could salvage points in leagues featuring more complex scoring systems. Zajac will look to get more involved on the scoresheet Saturday versus the Panthers.
