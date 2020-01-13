Play

Zajac scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Zajac's tally at 9:54 of the second period would stand as the game-winner. The center has a goal and three helpers on a modest three-game point streak. Through 45 games this season, Zajac is at 17 points, 45 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating.

More News
Our Latest Stories