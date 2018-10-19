Zajac (lower-body) will likely not return to Thursday's game against Colorado, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

In the second period, Zajac looked hobbled on his walk to the locker room, supposedly not putting weight on his right leg in the departure. It's worth noting, however, that he was able to walk down the tunnel using his own power. An update from the team should surface sooner rather than later, providing a prognosis on his status for Saturday's game against the Flyers.