Zajac snapped a nine-game point drought with two goals and one assist in the Devils' 3-1 win over the Penguins on Saturday night.

He was dominant Saturday, but that's not a reflection of his season. Zajac has been largely sleepwalking through 2017-18. He now has 10 points in 34 games, but he has been held off the scoresheet in 28 of those games. That kind of pace makes him tough to roster in any format.