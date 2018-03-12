Zajac (undisclosed) will travel with the team for its upcoming West Coast road trip, Amanda Stein of the team's official site reports.

The road trip begins Wednesday in Vegas, which will be Zajac's next chance to return to action after he missed Saturday's win against the Predators. Zajac was able to skate Monday morning, so if he continues to make progress in Tuesday's practice and Wednesday's morning skate, he'll have a good chance to take on the Golden Knights. With just 10 goals and 10 assists in 51 contests, Zajac's had a disappointing season, but he'll likely remain in the team's top-six group of forwards and see consistent power play time for the remainder of 2017-18.