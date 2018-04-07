Devils' Travis Zajac: Resting for finale
Zajac will sit out the regular-season finale Saturday against the Capitals for rest purposes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Zajac closes out the 2017-18 campaign having totaled 26 points -- 12 goals and 14 assists -- over 65 games this season and will attempt to parlay his last-season success of four points in his last five games played into production as the postseason approaches.
More News
-
Devils' Travis Zajac: Collects two points Tuesday•
-
Devils' Travis Zajac: Set for action Wednesday•
-
Devils' Travis Zajac: Rejoining team for road trip•
-
Devils' Travis Zajac: Skips trip to Nashville•
-
Devils' Travis Zajac: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Devils' Travis Zajac: Strikes twice with extra man•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...