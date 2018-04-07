Zajac will sit out the regular-season finale Saturday against the Capitals for rest purposes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Zajac closes out the 2017-18 campaign having totaled 26 points -- 12 goals and 14 assists -- over 65 games this season and will attempt to parlay his last-season success of four points in his last five games played into production as the postseason approaches.

