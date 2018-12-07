Zajac lit the lamp and set up another goal in a 6-3 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.

Zajac hadn't been doing much of anything before this game, as he'd failed to register a point in eight of his past nine contests and hadn't recorded an assist since Nov. 15. If another owner has given up on him, it might be a good time to buy low, as he's shown in the past that he's capable of much more than he'd done in the past two weeks.