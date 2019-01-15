Devils' Travis Zajac: Season-high scoring effort
Zajac scored a goal and added two assists in Monday's 8-5 win over the Blackhawks.
One of the helpers came on the power play as Zajac posted his best single-game scoring performance of the season. The 33-year-old now has a goal and seven points through seven games to begin 2019, but there's little in his track record to suggest he'll maintain that pace for long.
